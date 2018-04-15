What we learned this week

I came across The Mint Magazine for the first time this week, a magazine dedicated to ‘fresh thinking in economics’.

I don’t like the framing of a ‘war on solar’, but NEF highlight how domestic solar installations have collapsed in Britain in the last couple of years, as predicted.

If you’ve got time for a longer read, this is a well presented exploration of plankton and climate change. If you’re yawning at the prospect, remember that plankton accounts for the oxygen in every other breath.

This has no practical value as far as I can see, but if you want to know what your local town centre would look like if it was taken back by nature, look it up on Urban Jungle Street View.

I’ve been reading Vox.com this week, though it’s been book deadline week and I’ve hardly read the news at all. Still, Vox is great for summing up issues and fact checking, particularly on US stories. Not so good for breaking news or international stories. Where next? The Wikipedia current events portal, which I didn’t know existed until one of you good folks pointed it out when I was taking suggestions. As a bulleted list of what’s happening in the world right now, at roughly a page a day, it’s the kind of thing I need during a busy period.

While I’m here, I’d like to read the news from Scandinavia. Can anyone recommend an English language news site?