What we learned this week

I probably came late to this, but I did a bit of a double take the other day while watching a TV programme on ITV, a somewhat rare occurence, and an advert came on for air source heat pumps. That’s the first time I’ve seen that, and hopefully not the last. Although why they’re advertising them by flooding streets like a climate apocalypse, I’m not quite sure.

I was looking for a little backpack for my daughter’s fifth birthday recently. I wanted something that was quality, that didn’t come branded with TV characters, and if possible I wanted to support an ethical business. I was pleased to discover German outdoor company Vaude, who do a nice line in child-sized rucksacks that are sustainably produced in a Fairwear certified factory.

On a related note, Vaude do a line of clothing that is made out of recycled coffee grounds. I have no idea how you turn coffee grounds into fabric, and I can’t afford one of their jackets to see if it’s worthwhile, but I do like the idea.

In other ethical business news, WakaWaka is the first European B-Corps to go public. I love WakaWaka and would consider a micro-investment of my own if I spoke Dutch.

This week I’ve been reading the Wikipedia current events portal as my main news source. It’s a useful snapshot of the main events around the world. Next week I’ll be turning to Argentina and reading the Buenos Aires Times.