What we learned this week

Only 3.5% of Brits are ‘strongly opposed’ to wind power, but clearly enough of them are in the Tory corridors of power: the government is planning to enshrine its moratorium on onshore wind power into planning rules. This is despite 76% of people being in favour of onshore wind, and the fact that it should be Britain’s cheapest form of electricity.

If you’re one of the many people who likes the aesthetics of wind turbines, perhaps you’d like to enter the Wind Vision photography competition for Global Wind Day. You’ve got until 20th May to submit your entries.

Air pollution is linked to levels of petty crime, apparently. Worth reading the article to see how exactly. Another reason to take air pollution seriously.

The New York Times provides a good example of how people feel somehow morally obliged to dismiss space travel. The article neglects to mention that Jeff Bezos could spend a billion a year on space and still give away $5 billion if he wanted to. (My thoughts on space travel here.)

This week I’ve been reading Russia Today. Owned the Russian government, its primary purpose is to sneer at the West, so this week articles have included ‘US & UK can stop Yemen war today, but they love Saudi money’, ‘The West doth protest too much (about Russian protests)’, and ‘Russian gas sales to EU hit record high despite the Skripals, election meddling & all that jazz.’ Yes, America and Britain are hypocrites, and perhaps RT should be recommended reading for anyone who thinks their country is a shining light of democracy and freedom. But ‘you commit war crimes too’ is no defence, and RT is the first news source in my world tour that I’ve found genuinely unpleasant.

Next week I’ll be turning to Hong Kong and the South China Morning Post.