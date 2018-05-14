The energy sources of transport

The IEA and International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) released a global overview of renewable energy earlier this month, Renewable Energy Policies in a Time of Transition. It’s a useful guide to how countries are incentivising and supporting renewable energy, and I’d recommend it if you’re at all interested in how policy can support renewable electricity, heating and cooling, and transport.

For the purposes of this blog, this is the image that caught my eye: a well presented graph of transport fuels.

This is why we need to keep talking about transport. The percentage of global transport that can be called sustainable is a mere 3.1%, and that’s being generous to ethanol. Almost a quarter of the world’s CO2 emissions are from transport, and we’re barely making a dent in fossil fuels just yet.

On the other hand, highlighting the situation now provides us a baseline to observe from. Transport running on renewable electricity is only 0.3% right now, but it’s going to boom, and I look forward to being able to report those figures in future.