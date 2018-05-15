Better than growth: 8 ways to improve the economy

Adam Smith may be considered a forerunner of free market economics, but he had no truck with growth. The idea of economic growth, as measured by GDP, came much later. For Smith, it was a matter of improvement. You could improve or enhance your economy by providing infrastructure or building robust institutions. In places like Britain, talking about improvement makes more sense than talking about growth.

This is a topic I explore in some detail in my forthcoming book, but here’s another attempt to detail some of the ways we can look to improve the economy, with or without growth. It’s from a report called Better Than Growth, from by the Australian Conservation Foundation. It’s a few years old now, but I came across it again recently and it’s worth highlighting their key points.

“For Australia, the critical economic challenge is no longer how to increase the production of goods and services” says the report. “Many of the things that Australians desire – leisure time, vibrant communities, a thriving natural environment, a sense of purpose and wellness in our lives – will not flow automatically from a growing economy. We need a new approach: not one framed in opposition to economic growth, but one that is actively better than growth.”

Here are the eight areas of focus for delivering a better-than-growth economy: