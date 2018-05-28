Crossing the road should be easier than this

Last week I wrote about road safety, and by way of follow-up, here’s a short film by Luc Besson. It was made as part of the FIA Foundation’s campaign to secure a specific road safety goal as part of the Sustainable Development Goals, and it contrasts the experience of children walking to school in France and in South Africa.

Pedestrian infrastructure is a tough political sell in developing countries. Children are the most important beneficiaries, and they don’t vote. Their parents do, but the voices of those in marginalised communities aren’t heard over the clamour for more and wider roads. The issue rarely gets serious political backing at the local level, which is why global advocacy for road safety is so important.