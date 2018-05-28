social justice transport

Crossing the road should be easier than this

By Jeremy Williams
2 Comments on Crossing the road should be easier than this

Last week I wrote about road safety, and by way of follow-up, here’s a short film by Luc Besson. It was made as part of the FIA Foundation’s campaign to secure a specific road safety goal as part of the Sustainable Development Goals, and it contrasts the experience of children walking to school in France and in South Africa.

Pedestrian infrastructure is a tough political sell in developing countries. Children are the most important beneficiaries, and they don’t vote. Their parents do, but the voices of those in marginalised communities aren’t heard over the clamour for more and wider roads. The issue rarely gets serious political backing at the local level, which is why global advocacy for road safety is so important.

Tags:

2 comments

  1. This seems to mirror our development in the 1950s-1970s. Car represent modernity while walking and cycling are the poor past those societies are trying to leave behind.

    As they get more developed then as with us the pendulum will hopefully swing back. All part of the Kutzets curve. I wish that developing countries would learn from our example or that of other countries more recently developed and see that in time they will regret the failure to provide for pedestrians and cyclists but experience tells me they won’t.

    Reply

  2. This reminds me of why the students of Parkland, Florida are being heard concerning gun violence. They are making the issue about their danger and are using their POV — and since this horrific shooting took place in an affluent, sophisticated community there was a ripe youth advocacy voice ready too roar. But, recent history shows us there are also ripe youth voices in developing countries. I would recommend the Parkland students not only be a model for gun violence – but also for youth advocacy.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s