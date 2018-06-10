What we learned this week

The British government picked World Environment Day to announce their backing for a third runway at Heathrow, setting up another round of the environmental battle that will not die.

Much as I like the British Museum, there’s no denying it’s packed full of the plunder of empire and we shouldn’t think we can keep it forever. France has similar collections, and president Macron has begun talks with African nations on repatriating treasures.

Polysolar, who make transparent solar windows, are doing an investment round on Crowdcube. If you’re interested in owning a small stake in an innovative energy companies, give their offer a perusal.

Respect to Pope Francis for inviting the world’s oil executives to the Vatican this week to speak to them on climate change – and respect to the executives for turning up.

Last week I got my news from the Huffington Post, which I didn’t really get on with. It’s very focused on people and personalities, which is fine as an editorial line, but not what I’m looking for really. Next week I’ll be reading Agence France Presse.