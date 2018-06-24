What we learned this week

After the government systematically dismantled any incentives for making it work, only one community energy project got off the ground last year in Britain. This is a spectacular missed opportunity.

Sam Alexander has a home biogas digester. And why not – there are 40 million of them in China. It works, and it confirms my hunch that I should fit one myself.

I am happy to have been wrong about the feasibility of electric trucks, which I thought were a long way off. With Irizar this month, that’s at least eight companies have now announced electric truck units for the haulage industry.

Are non-violent movements more effective than violent movements? Which has a better chance of success? Ed Cairns looks at some new research on the From Poverty to Power blog.

This week I’ve been reading the news at The Age, and it’s been interesting to see how preoccupied Australia is with China. Next week I’ll be reading the Gulf News from Dubai.