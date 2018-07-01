miscellaneous

What we learned this week

By Jeremy Williams
1 Comment on What we learned this week

Did you spot a weather presenter wearing a stripy tie this week? Ed Hawkins organised a nice little show of unity on climate change from the world’s weather folk through the use of ties, mugs and jewelery featuring the ‘warming stripes’ pattern above.

When I first wrote about ‘cultured meat’ in 2013, the animal-free product of biotechnology, the general consensus was that it was a decade away from being a commercial reality. But apparently the first products will hit restaurant menus in 2019, which makes it a good time to settle the question: what do we call synthetic meats?

In case you missed it, on the day that the government said yes to Heathrow’s new runway, it said no to the Swansea Bay tidal power scheme. Later in the week they announced public funding for a research facility in Wales to make nuclear power cheaper.

Dubai, never shy of shooting for the world’s biggest whatever, is home to the world’s largest vertical farm.

That’s a story from Dubai’s Gulf News which I’ve been reading this week, and which is refreshingly global in its interests. Next week I’ll be browsing The Local in both its Swedish and Danish editions.

One comment

  1. Thank you, Jeremy. Your search for new perspectives has also broadened my horizons, and I learn from your research and thinking every day.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.