What we learned this week

Did you spot a weather presenter wearing a stripy tie this week? Ed Hawkins organised a nice little show of unity on climate change from the world’s weather folk through the use of ties, mugs and jewelery featuring the ‘warming stripes’ pattern above.

When I first wrote about ‘cultured meat’ in 2013, the animal-free product of biotechnology, the general consensus was that it was a decade away from being a commercial reality. But apparently the first products will hit restaurant menus in 2019, which makes it a good time to settle the question: what do we call synthetic meats?

In case you missed it, on the day that the government said yes to Heathrow’s new runway, it said no to the Swansea Bay tidal power scheme. Later in the week they announced public funding for a research facility in Wales to make nuclear power cheaper.

Dubai, never shy of shooting for the world’s biggest whatever, is home to the world’s largest vertical farm.

That’s a story from Dubai’s Gulf News which I’ve been reading this week, and which is refreshingly global in its interests. Next week I’ll be browsing The Local in both its Swedish and Danish editions.