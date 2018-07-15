What we learned this week

Women are an untapped market for electric vehicles, recent research has found. Too many adverts try to sell the cars to men, when the more natural swap is the second cars often driven by women.

It’s been a good week for the divestment movement, which I might come back to this week. And why not – a study by the Grantham Research Institute found that ditching fossil fuel investments doesn’t bring any great penalty.

“In seeking to spend life as productively as we can, we bring upon ourselves the ultimate ironic punishment: we miss it.” Oliver Burkeman in The New Philosopher, writing about productivity and play.

This week I’ve been reading the Hindustan Times, which is a fine paper. Next week I’ll be reading The Nation, which has been home to independent American journalism since it was founded by abolitionists in 1865.

From the Hindustan Times I learn that last year India began work on a high speed rail route of around 300 miles. It is expected to be in service by 2023 and cost around £11 billion. I find this interesting because Britain also began work on a high speed rail line last year. It will cover a similar distance, but ours won’t be ready until 2033 and at the last estimate the budget was £55 billion.