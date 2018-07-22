What we learned this week

Chicago is currently discussing a Universal Basic Income, in further evidence that this is in an idea whose time has come. Not that it’s the first US city out of the gate – that’s Stockton and the programme initiated by Mayor Michael Tubbs.

“How effective is individual action when it is systemic social change that is needed?” asks Kris De Decker at Low Tech Magazine.

Post-hurricane re-construction in Puerto Rico is being deliberately steered to make the island more resilient, democratic, sustainable and equitable, and less dependent on imported food and energy.

Millions of children and adults play Minecraft, including some in my own household. So it was nice to see them launch coral reefs within the game, and use it to promote reef restoration in the real world.

This week I have been reading The Nation, which is a great place to read balanced in-depth journalism on the US. I haven’t been to North Africa yet on my news tour of the world, so this week I’ll read Morrocco World News and the North Africa Post.