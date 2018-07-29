Let’s talk about refrigeration

A couple of months ago I read Drawdown, which bills itself as ‘the most comprehensive plan ever proposed to reverse global warming’. It has 100 ideas ranked in order of impact, and the right at the top was something I did not expect: refrigeration.

I’ve been writing about climate change for a decade. I must have read some 50 books on the subject by now, and at no point do I remember refrigeration being mentioned as a serious concern – certainly nothing to suggest it would come first in a list of strategies. Sure, as the planet warms more people will want air conditioning, and that will mean a rising demand for energy at the moment when we’re trying to cut our energy use. But is there more to it than that?

I decided I’d better look into it. To make up for ignoring it on the blog for ten years, I’m going to dedicate a week to the subject. And since the world is sweating in the middle of a global heatwave – the kind of thing that will be normal if we carry on like this – a cool-themed week might be just what we all need.

This week I’m going to look into why refrigeration is a climate change problem, and what the opportunities are for fixing it. We’ll look at the history of cooling technologies and what the future might hold. And with any luck, my efforts to write about cooling during a heatwave will jinx it and it will have ended by the time you read this…