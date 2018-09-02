What we learned this week

Hydropower has made some African nations the first to run on entirely clean energy – until changing rainfall patterns lead to blackouts. A reminder that not all clean energy is renewable.

Diverse forests store more carbon, according to new research. Carbon Brief gives a good run down of why we should be planting a greater range of trees for carbon and for wildlife.

I’m sure everyone’s seen it by now, but if not, check out how Kalashnikov are diversifying into electric cars.

This week I’ve read the news on Global Research, an independent media organisation. It did cover some overlooked stories, such as Yemen, or the likely failure of certain development goals. But it did so with an unnecessary degree of paranoia, its focus on ‘unspoken truths’ often amounting to little more than unsubstantiated allegations. Next week I’ll be reading the New Zealand Herald, which I expect to be more robust in its journalism.

This was the view from the street this week as we finally got solar panels installed on our house, the next step in wrestling our 1920s terrace into the 21st century.