What we learned this week

Brian Czech celebrates the ‘Measuring Real Income Growth Act‘ being proposed in the US Senate, as a step towards recognising that growth does not always mean rising prosperity.

STIR to Action’s day conference on churches and social enterprise looks very good, if you’re in the London area and interested in the role churches can play in the new economy.

“As climate change is accepted as happening, you do not need a ‘denier’ to balance the debate.” The BBC finally issues some guidance on false balance to its reporters.

Edible High Town is a local urban gardening project that I helped to set up last year. It’s just been shortlisted for the ‘greening urban spaces’ award from our local CPRE Living Countryside Awards.

This week I’ve been reading the New Zealand Herald, which makes unusual choices in its lead international stories and looks like it runs on clicks rather than importance. This week I’ll be trying out the breaking news app from Associated Press.