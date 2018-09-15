What we learned this week

Readers in Scotland might want to take note of the Take One Action film festival going on at the moment in a number of cities. With the tagline ‘see the change you want to be in the world’, they have a great line-up of inspiring films, and them are some to watch online too for those of us who can’t get along in person.

Well done California for signing into law a pledge for 100% clean electricity by 2045, the second state after Hawaii to announce a zero-carbon target.

This week I’ve been listening to the Mothers of Invention podcast while doing the housework. Former Irish PM Mary Robinson and comedienne Maeve Higgins talk to women environmental activists and it’s very good indeed.

With a general interest in air pollution, I keep reading about Airlite paint. It claims to reduce pollution and keeps getting independent verification and certification to say it works, but I don’t understand what it actually does. Can anyone explain it to me?

More evidence that the Hinckley Point nuclear plant was a massive giveaway to the industry – the government can’t afford to do it again in Cumbria, and so the company that was set to build it has practically collapsed.

This week I read the AP news app, which only has a handful of stories a day and is a simple way to get the most important global news stories at a glance. This week I’m looking for a Carribean perspective, and will read the Jamaica Gleaner, Barbados Nation, and if I get time I may visit Cuba’s official communist news source Granma.