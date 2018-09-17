Countries that are banning internal combustion engines

Internal combustion engines are the primary driving technology of the world’s cars. It’s come a long way since the first patent for an internal combustion engine was granted back in 1794, but modern versions still work by the same principle of exploding a combustible fuel in a sealed chamber, and capturing it as power for movement. And that in itself is an inefficient way to make something move. Too much energy is lost through heat, and even the most efficient engines on the market still waste more fuel than they can translate into movement.

We’ll have ICEs for a while yet, and no doubt there are more incremental improvements to come. But some countries have looked ahead and recognised that the future lies elsewhere. In the long term, there’s no place for fossil fuels in a sustainable transport system, and several countries have moved to ban them.

If these bans are formalised and pursued as proper transition plans, rather than airy ambitions, we have a major shift coming. The EU, India and China could all be set to ban internal combustion engines, and their 200 year run might finally putter out.