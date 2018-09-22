What we learned this week

I love the ZedPod, a zero carbon affordable mini-home that can be built in a car park, and I’ve been waiting for the first proper ZedPod development. It was announced this week, and it’s going to be down the road from me in Dunstable. Good work Central Bedfordshire College, who will be building 23 starter homes for local nurses, firefighters and teachers.

I’ve always figured that the Conservatives’ enthusiasm for fracking would only last until the applications starting landing in their own constituencies. With local MPs being lobbied by angry voters, we’re now reaching that point. Little information yet, but there are rumours of a tory rebellion on fracking.

Using a similar metaphor that Katherine and I use in our book, Umair Haque asks if America has a case of Stockholm Syndrome when it comes to capitalism.

Placemaking is something I think about at the local level quite often, so I was interested to come across Urban Pollinators this week, a think tank all about community regeneration.

After a succesful trial in London last year, Google Streetview cars are going to start measuring and mapping air pollution around the world.

This week I’ve been reading the news from the Carribean. I have learned that Jamaica is planning a plastic bag ban, and that Donald Trump has reinstated the sanctions against Cuba that Obama lifted. Of course he has. Sticking with the island theme, I haven’t taken in West Africa yet, so next week I’ll be reading GhanaWeb and the Ghana News Agency.