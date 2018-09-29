What we learned this week

Three activists have been sentenced to jail for holding up a convoy of fracking equipment. The last time anyone was jailed for an environmental protest was 1932, so this is a sinister development.

A good practical campaign from 10:10 this week – onshore wind power was blocked in Britain after a letter from 100 MPs. So 10:10 have done some polling in the relevant constituencies, and found that 74% of people in them support wind power. Check the list to see if your MP is one of the wind-breakers, and write to ask them to reflect the voters’ views. All the details here.

If you’re a vegan in hospital, school or in prison, there’s no guarantee that you’ll be catered for. The Vegan Society are calling for a vegan option on every public sector menu. If you’re not a vegan yourself, sign it for your friends who are.

The book’s not out until the New Year, but it’s nice to see it being discussed already over at The Alternative.

This week I’ve been reading the news from Ghanaweb, which has been great for taking in a wide range of stories from around Africa. Next week I’ll read the New Straits Times out of Malaysia.