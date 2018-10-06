miscellaneous

What we learned this week

By Jeremy Williams
Leave a Comment on What we learned this week

Project Sunroof is an initiative from Google that uses their mapping software to assess solar power potential. It’s not available everywhere yet, but it looks like a useful tool for calculating solar power on individual homes or across towns and regions.

“Proud to be ‘Last to Breaking News’” is Delayed Gratification magazine, from the Slow Journalism Company. I haven’t read it yet, but a friend mentioned it this week and I like their ethos of returning to the news to see what really mattered.

Another magazine I discovered this week is Down to Earth, edited by Indian environmentalist Sunita Narain. Imagine The Ecologist produced in India and you’re on the right lines. It covers a great range of African stories and I will return to this one regularly.

In the fine print of US government documents, cutting back environmental standards is justified because the world is headed for 4 degrees of warming anyway. Some troubling logic the Washington Post highlights this week.

This week I read Malaysia’s New Straits Times (not to be confused with the Straits Times, which is from Singapore). It’s a good international paper, with a surprising amount of English football news, which is fine by me. Next week I’ll be reading EFE Agencia, the Spanish newswire service.

