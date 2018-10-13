What we learned this week

Lots of good climate change articles this week following the IPCC special report on 1.5 degrees.

In what would have been the top climate story on another week, a court in the Netherlands upheld the previous decision that the government hasn’t done enough to protect its citizens from climate change. Using the legal system against climate change is a story to keep an eye on.

It might not be fit for human habitation for another 24,000 years, but we can put solar panels there – Ukraine just built a large solar installation in the Chernobyl exclusion zone.

I do enjoy a good booklist, and the crowdsourced list of ‘books to change the world’ on Kate Raworth’s site has dozens of intriguing things I’d like to get round to. As if I have didn’t already have a to-read list as long as I am tall…

If you read anything particularly useful on the 1.5 report, drop us a link in the comments below.