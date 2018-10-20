current affairs politics

Brexit and Britain’s place in the world

By Jeremy Williams
I can’t make the People’s Vote march in London today, so in the spirit of joining in I’m going to write about Brexit instead. Here are some facts about Britain’s standing in the world that I’d like to highlight.

Britain’s current trade deals have been negotiated through the EU. Negotiating as a bloc gives the EU the power of collective bargaining. When dealing with the US, for example, the EU commands an economy worth $18.8 trillion. That’s a decent match to the US at $19.3 trillion.

When Britain leaves the EU, it will negotiate trade deals independently. To Brexit campaigners, this freedom to make trade deals is one of the biggest and most compelling reasons to leave. But from a position of equals as part of the EU, this is the basis on which Britain enters negotiations independently: with an economy worth $2.6 billion.

Britain will sit down with China, an economy six times larger and more powerful than ours. Or Trump’s America, an economy over seven times larger. How do think that’s going to go? Let me write you a sample tweet:

“American healthcare is the best in the world. UK says no role for our companies in failing NHS. I say NO DEAL!”

A leading slogan for the Brexit campaign has been ‘take back control’. That is going to prove impossible in the trade department. Terms will be dictated by more powerful nations.

We aren’t talking about it much because the figures aren’t in, but 2018 is likely to be the year that India’s GDP overtakes Britain’s. We regularly trade places with France and I couldn’t say what order they’ll come in, but Britain is no longer in the top five global economies.

These relative positions are entirely symbolic of course, but they illustrate a larger trend. As Niall Ferguson argues in his book Civilization, “what we are living through now is the end of 500 years of Western predominance.” After centuries of punching above its weight, Britain’s decline is inevitable. Personally, I find little to regret in that. We are, after all, a nation that has invaded 9 out of 10 of the world’s countries and this is still a point of pride in Britain, not shame. We have never had to face our legacy the way previous aggressors such as Germany and Japan have done. It gives us an entirely false sense of who we are in the world.

“It is not unusual for a country to succumb to a state of denial as a long chapter in its history is about to end” writes Sam Knight in his taboo-breaking article about the queen. He argues that because Queen Elizabeth has been in power for such a long time, we have had a sense of continuity from the days of empire until today. Her reign won’t be publicly assessed until the queen dies. When we stop to reflect, it is “likely to be remembered as a reign of uninterrupted national decline.”

Brexit is a denial response to Britain’s changing place in the world, and it’s the opposite of what we should be doing. With their enormous populations, China, India and others were always going to grow and catch up. And rightly so – their growth means people being lifted out of poverty and global inequalities reduced. The world is tilting to the East. The response for countries like Britain ought to be greater cooperation, not competition. Collective bargaining is our best chance of having a role in global affairs.

If we were able to hold a more realistic sense of who we are and how important we are going to be in future, we might want to keep our friends closer. We might tone down the talk of a ‘new Elizabethan age’ and plucky Britain forging its own way on the world. And we might want to march for a People’s Vote.

  1. Governments do not trade with each other. Trade takes place between individuals and companies. International trade is trade between individuals and companies who happen to be in different companies. They may even be members of the same family.

    All that governments can do is get in the way. This may be desirable, to restrict sales of weapons or pests or invasive weeds. On the whole this interference is unnecessary and undesirable. It makes people poorer and serves the interests of the large producer cartels and associations. This has been known since the eighteenth century, when the mercantilist theories prevalent in the seventeenth century were refuted. Unfortunately, mercantilism has made a comeback, though in continental Europe it never really went away.

    That is the evil of the EU’s mercantilist trade and economic policy. It is astonishing that people who think of themselves as progressive cannot see this. The EU might have reformed itself but that would be like turning round a supertanker.

    Talk about trade deals reveals a fundamental misunderstanding about the nature of trade. All governments need to do is to declare that they will not get in the way of people who want to import goods into their country. If the declaration is not reciprocal, then the countries which do not reciprocate are making their own people poorer.

    Why this is so difficult to see is a mystery to me. Perhaps it is because I am old enough to remember the time when returning holidaymakers were confronted on arrival at British ports by gimlet-eyed men in uniforms who made everyone open their suitcases while they went through them to make sure they had purchased such deadly items as cameras, jewellery, nylon stockings or Scotch Whisky.

  2. “England is perhaps the only great country whose intellectuals are ashamed of their own nationality. In left-wing circles it is always felt that there is something slightly disgraceful in being an Englishman and that it is a duty to snigger at every English institution, from horse racing to suet puddings. It is a strange fact, but it is unquestionably true that almost any English intellectual would feel more ashamed of standing to attention during “God Save the King” than of stealing from a poor box.”

    Orwell got why the people’s vote mob isn’t going to work.

    There is a great deal in this post that I think is deeply wrong but let me ask a practical question. Do you think that this article would make anyone who voted Leave change their vote? I voted Remain but if I’d read this before going into the polling booth my pencil would have hovered over leave far longer than it did.

    You are basically say that Britain is too small, too weak and too morally compromised to be a fully independent country. We should wear sack cloth and ashes rather than look to our achievements. That ain’t going to win you converts but you only preach to the 20% who already agree with you.

    I think the cultural cringe many in intellectual and soft left feel about patriotism is a cause of Brexit. The French don’t wring their hands over patriotism,despite a colonial history at least as bad a Britain’s., They see Europe as a way to promote Frenchness which they still see as something positive. Perhaps if the British cultural leadership had sought to support British identity within a European context rather than giving the impression they would rather it was dissolved away then maybe those who are happy with their country’s culture and history would be reconciled with the EU.

