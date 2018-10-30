Living out degrowth in the suburbs

A couple of weeks ago I reviewed Degrowth in the Suburbs, a book by Samuel Alexander and Brendan Gleeson. I’ve read several books and reports by Sam Alexander over the years, including Simple Living in History, Entropia and Deface the Currency. One of the reasons I appreciate his work is that he practices what he preaches, and uses his own lifestyle as an experiment in sustainability. Happen Films recently profiled his household, and if you want to know what degrowth the suburbs might look like in practice, here you go:

My own context is very different, but I share the ethos that the film describes – choosing time over money, living at a different pace, and recognising that change begins with ourselves at a household level.

I haven’t written much about myself here on the blog, or how we try to live as a family. I tend to assume that there are lots of other websites and blogs that take that personal angle. But I often find that when I do, I get a response. Those posts make a connection. Friends want to talk about it, where they don’t when I write about transport policy or economics. My wife and I often wonder if there are other ways we can share what we’re doing, even if we’re not doing it very successfully all the time.

I wouldn’t want to turn the blog into eco-tips and vegan recipes. Those you definitely can get elsewhere. But perhaps it would benefit from more real life experience. Or maybe that’s a separate project, and what you crave is policy analysis and reviews of books you don’t intend to read. Who knows? I often consider new content ideas and try something different at the turn of the year, so I’d be interested to hear what you think about that as readers.