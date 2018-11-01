Reporting from Extinction Rebellion

Reporting on the launch of Extinction Rebellion, a call to peaceful direct action on climate change. Featuring George Monbiot, Johnathan Bartley, Molly Scott Cato, and Greta Thunberg.

My wife and I attended the launch of Extinction Rebellion (XR) yesterday in Parliament Square, London. I think the climate change movement needs to find a new sense of urgency, and XR believe the next step is a campaign of civil disobedience. We wanted to see who’s involved and get a sense of what XR were calling for.

Lou is a broadcast journalist, and with so many interesting and experienced campaigners all in one place, she took the opportunity to interview a bunch of them and put together a news package.

Among others, in this piece you’ll hear from George Monbiot, Johnathan Bartley, Molly Scott Cato, and Greta Thunberg, the Swedish 15 year old who went on climate strike from school recently.

We gathered a lot of content, so we’ll post more in the coming days. If I can sort out the technical details, it’ll be available in the usual podcasting channels too.