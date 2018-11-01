activism Audio

Reporting from Extinction Rebellion

By Jeremy Williams
Reporting on the launch of Extinction Rebellion, a call to peaceful direct action on climate change. Featuring George Monbiot, Johnathan Bartley, Molly Scott Cato, and Greta Thunberg.

My wife and I attended the launch of Extinction Rebellion (XR) yesterday in Parliament Square, London. I think the climate change movement needs to find a new sense of urgency, and XR believe the next step is a campaign of civil disobedience. We wanted to see who’s involved and get a sense of what XR were calling for.

Lou is a broadcast journalist, and with so many interesting and experienced campaigners all in one place, she took the opportunity to interview a bunch of them and put together a news package.

Among others, in this piece you’ll hear from George Monbiot, Johnathan Bartley, Molly Scott Cato, and Greta Thunberg, the Swedish 15 year old who went on climate strike from school recently.

We gathered a lot of content, so we’ll post more in the coming days. If I can sort out the technical details, it’ll be available in the usual podcasting channels too.

3 comments

  2. I think you are almost too late.
    With the advent of AI and within 30 years, not a soul will be working. How do you expect to save this planet? It has been killed already and, unless our AI friends decide to retain “their” predecessor human history by cataloguing “us” – then the lot will just be history. Trust me. After 78 years watching what has happened I do not think you have a hope in hell. Sorry

    Reply

