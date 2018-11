Louise Williams talks to Jonathan Bartley, co-leader of the Green Party, about climate change and peaceful direct action.

In our next interview from the launch of Extinction Rebellion in London this week, Louise Williams talks to Jonathan Bartley, co-leader of the Green Party. Topics include climate change and the government’s response – or rather the absence of it – and why the time is right for peaceful direct action.

If you listen to podcasts, you can find Make Wealth History on Spotify, and I’m working on some other providers.