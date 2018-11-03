What we learned this week

A third of British people have reduced the amount of meat they eat, according to a new survey.

The Correspondent is an ad free news site that “optimizes everything they do not for clicks, likes, ads, or journalism prizes, but for trust.” It launches in English soon, and they’ve been explaining their ethos.

“If we carry on with growth as usual, we need to decarbonize at a rate of 11% per year” writes Jason Hickel on the myth of green growth. “That’s more than five times faster than the historic rate of decarbonization and about three times faster than what scientists project is possible.”

This week I read the Daily Sabah, which is very biased but does illustrate the unique role that Turkey has as a bridge between east and west. Next week I’ll be reading Pakistan’s Dawn.

Jeremy Leggett reflects on artificial intelligence, God and humanity, and this image: