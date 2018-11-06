Ende Gelände’s direct action against coal in Germany

Last week saw the launch of Extinction Rebellion, a call for peaceful direct action against climate change. Britain is not the only country with a movement of this kind. Last week saw the latest protest against coal in Germany, and the biggest act of civil disobedience from so far.

Organised by Ende Gelände, an estimated 6,500 people were involved in occupying railway tracks that move coal from mines to power plants.

If you want to join these sorts of actions in Britain, Rising Up are running a series of training events ahead of their week of action from November 12th.