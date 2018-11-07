activism Audio

The spirituality of peaceful direct action

By Jeremy Williams
Ruth Jarman from Christian Climate Action, and Green Party MEP Molly Scott Cato on the spiritual side of climate change protest.

Next in our series of reports from Extinction Rebellion, Louise Williams talks to Ruth Jarman from Christian Climate Action, and we hear from MEP Molly Scott Cato on the spiritual side of climate change protest.

Christian Climate Action member Nick Cooper was arrested on the day and released without charge.  Another member, Phil Kingston, appeared in the local press in Bristol afterwards. At 82, the police were reluctant to arrest him. They moved him out of the street five times because he kept going back. “I’m 82, my working life is past me so I have little to lose from being arrested for peaceful protest,” he said. “I encourage my fellow retired elders to join me.”

 

