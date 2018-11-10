miscellaneous

What we learned this week

By Jeremy Williams
Did you catch the Collins Word of the Year? It’s ‘single-use’, “a term that describes items whose unchecked proliferation are blamed for damaging the environment and affecting the food chain”.

Scottish Power is the first of Britain’s ‘big six’ energy companies to reach 100% renewable energy, and joins my list of energy companies that have bailed on fossil fuels.

For those who want to do something but aren’t ready for civil disobedience, the Climate March returns to London on the 1st of December. All the details here.

The ozone layer is healing, according to a UN update quietly released on monday. It won’t be fully restored until 2060, but it’s going in the right direction.

Last week I read Pakistan’s Dawn.com, which covers all the international stories you’d expect, lots of internal legal cases, and cricket. Next week I’ll be reading The Canary, a campaigning journalism site that is out to democratize the media.

