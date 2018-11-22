A walk through Britain in 100 seconds

Yesterday in my co-working space we were discussing our reactions to people posting videos on the shared Whatsapp group. I’m probably not going to watch it, I said. Another person commented that if it’s more than three minutes, they won’t bother. So let me be straight with you as I send a video your way – it’s under two minutes. It contains no funny animals or comedy songs. Nobody falls over.

This is an intriguing idea from National Geographic explorer and photographer Dan Raven-Ellison. The film is a walk through Britain, where every second represents 1% of Britain’s land use.

There’s more information from Friends of the Earth and their Space for Nature campaign.