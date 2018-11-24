What we learned this week

Here’s a moment I’ve been waiting for – Sainsbury’s is the first British supermarket to stock an insect based product. Supermarkets won’t waste shelf space, so they’ve done their research and found that 1 in 5 of their customers see the value in eating insects.

A company called Electriq is launching a ‘water-based’ fuel for electric cars. Can someone with more chemistry knowledge (ie almost anyone) have a look at their website and tell me if it sounds feasible?

BRE and the Green Building Council, the world’s two leading sustainable building organisations, have announced that they are to work together. So far there’s little detail about what the partnership will involve, but I am hoping that it might be a step towards a global standard for sustainable architecture.

Shaun Chamberlin talks eloquently about Extinction Rebellion and why he got arrested last week, Desmog note the spread of its international groups. Vice takes a good balanced look from across the pond, while The Spectator lazily labels it a communist plot.

This week I read USA Today. I really like the streamlined front page and complete absence of clutter. An exemplary reading experience. Sticking with America for now and to get a full spread of opinions, I’m going to read Breitbart next week.