What we learned this week

The book went to press this week, finally, and it’ll be out in January as planned. Events further south TBC, but if you’re in Scotland, you’re welcome to Katherine and I for a launch event in Glasgow on the 29th of January and/or Edinburgh on the 30th.

For those interested in following up the story of Rugeley power station, here’s a report into the community planning workshop that happened recently.

Madrid’s plans to ban cars in the city centre came into effect this week. The new district of ‘Madrid Central’ has “472 hectares of the city center off-limits to traffic, except for local residents and public transportation.” Electric cars are also allowed.

Following Bristol recently, this week London passed a motion declaring a climate emergency and committing to being zero carbon by 2050. Madrid, Bristol and London are all good examples of how cities can take radical steps that governments can’t or won’t.

Unrelated but also in London, over 200 current and former MPs have signed up to Divest Parliament.

That’s an article from El Pais, which I’ve been reading this week. It is dominated by the success of the Vox party in Spanish regional elections, as one country after another wrestles with the rise of the far right. Next week I will be reading the Rio Times.