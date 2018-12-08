miscellaneous

What we learned this week

By Jeremy Williams
Leave a Comment on What we learned this week

The book went to press this week, finally, and it’ll be out in January as planned. Events further south TBC, but if you’re in Scotland, you’re welcome to Katherine and I for a launch event in Glasgow on the 29th of January and/or Edinburgh on the 30th.

For those interested in following up the story of Rugeley power station, here’s a report into the community planning workshop that happened recently.

Madrid’s plans to ban cars in the city centre came into effect this week. The new district of ‘Madrid Central’ has “472 hectares of the city center off-limits to traffic, except for local residents and public transportation.” Electric cars are also allowed.

Following Bristol recently, this week London passed a motion declaring a climate emergency and committing to being zero carbon by 2050. Madrid, Bristol and London are all good examples of how cities can take radical steps that governments can’t or won’t.

Unrelated but also in London, over 200 current and former MPs have signed up to Divest Parliament.

That’s an article from El Pais, which I’ve been reading this week. It is dominated by the success of the Vox party in Spanish regional elections, as one country after another wrestles with the rise of the far right. Next week I will be reading the Rio Times.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.