miscellaneous

What we learned this week

By Jeremy Williams
Leave a Comment on What we learned this week

The Walkers crisp packet recycling scheme launched this week. Check the website to find your nearest drop-off spot.

“Liberating ourselves from the growth imperative may be our best shot at flourishing through the 21st century” writes Jason Hickel in this Foreign Policy article on this year’s Nobel prize for economics.

“I am not in favor of signing broad trade agreements with powers that do not respect the Paris Agreement” said France’s president Macron in response to claims that Brazil would back out of the Paris Agreement. Since the agreement isn’t legally binding, it relies entirely on mutual accountability and this should be a standard government and business response to any world leader that decides it can opt out.

Forbes confirm what many of us have been expecting – Trump’s championing of coal is pointless when the economics are firmly in favour of renewable energy, even in his key states.

A friend of mine in Luton recently took a driver assessment and coaching session with local company PJC Driver Training and improved her miles per gallon dramatically. I’ve written before about the difference eco-driving techniques could make to carbon emissions today if people used them.

This week I read the Rio Times until I hit my article limit, and then switched to Folha de San Paulo, which is better anyway. Two more weeks and I’m done with the challenge of reading a different news source every week… next up, the Chosun Ilbo from South Korea.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.