The news project final 50

In January 2018 I decided to expand my news bubble and read a different newspaper every week for the year. I did, barring a couple of weeks when I was on holiday and offline. Once I’d done some research, the list included newspapers, news networks, press agencies, and ‘alternative media’ sites.

It’s been a useful exercise. I’ve appreciated the diversity of the world’s preoccupations and interests. I’ve enjoyed the variety of perspectives, and learned just how many good news providers there are. For all the headlines about fake news and the decline of journalism, there are dozens of quality news sources available. I’ve learned the usefulness of reading propaganda, and how to read the news without the noise.

There was a lot of dross too, and I didn’t find an ‘alternative media’ site I’d bother with again, though they may exist somewhere. The best ‘alternative news’ is a quality paper from a different culture – you get different interests and political priorities, but with a professionalism and journalistic integrity that the self-proclaimed alternatives rarely have.

I’ve become a regular user of the Reuters news app, and I have several others from my list that are bookmarked for occasional browsing. Among others, I’ll be returning to the Times of India, the South China Morning Post, Le Monde, DW.com, and the Mail and Guardian. I’m still a supporter of the Guardian, and if I’m buying a physical paper it’s likely to be the i. I’m also one of the 45,000+ founding members of The Correspondent as it launches its English edition, and I look forward to seeing how that goes.

To be honest, I was rather tired of flitting from one thing to another by the end. There’s nothing wrong with having favourite news sources. It’s also good to be aware of their biases and limitations, and to be open to new voices. If you find something worth reading, let me know about it.

Here are the 50 news outlets I drew on:

1 Guardian (UK)

2 Jakarta Post (Indonesia)

3 Reuters app (UK)

4 Le Monde (France)

5 The Scotsman (Scotland)

6 China Daily (China)

7 The Globe and Mail (Canada)

8 Haaretz (Israel)

9 Bloomberg (USA)

10 Times of India (India)

11 Al Jazeera (Qatar)

12 Der Spiegel (Germany)

13 Daily Nation (Kenya)

14 Yomiuri Shimbun (Japan)

15 Vox (USA)

16 Wikipedia (International)

17 Buenos Aires Times (Argentina)

18 The Daily Star (Bangladesh)

19 Russia Today (Russia)

20 South China Morning Post (Hong Kong)

21 The Irish Times (Ireland)

22 Mail and Guardian (South Africa)

23 Huffington Post (USA/UK)

24 AFP app (France)

25 The Age (Australia)

26 Gulf News (Dubai)

27 The Local (Denmark and Sweden)

28 Hindustan Times (India)

29 The Nation (USA)

30 Morocco World News (Morocco)

31 The Straits Times (Singapore)

32 DW.com (Germany)

33 Global Research (Canada based alt news)

34 New Zealand Herald (New Zealand)

35 Associated Press app (USA)

36 Jamaica Gleaner (Jamaica)

37 Cuba Granma (Cuba)

38 Ghanaweb (Ghana)

39 New Straits Times (Malaysia)

40 Agencia EFE (Italy)

41 Wall Street Journal (USA)

42 Daily Sabah (Turkey)

43 Dawn (Pakistan)

44 The Canary (UK)

45 USA Today (USA)

46 Breitbart (USA)

47 Folha de S.Paulo (Brazil)

48 Chosun Ilbo (South Korea)

49 Philippine Daily Enquirer (Philippines)

50 Sydney Morning Herald (Australia)