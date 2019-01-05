What we learned this week

They’re still producing ‘brown coal’, but Germany’s last ‘black coal’ mine closed just before Christmas. The level of emotional attachment to coal mining is worth noting.

On a related note, unions in Britain have been petitioning for guarantees of a just transition as Britain moves towards a more sustainable future. Oil and gas workers shouldn’t be left behind the way coal miners were under Thatcher.

Meanwhile, DeSmog highlights how the fracking industry’s greatest skill is ‘pretending to make money‘. If the much-celebrated US industry isn’t delivering, what chance for Britain?

“What if we composted the news?” asks Byron Smith in introducing his new podcast, The Good Dirt. Rather than responding to breaking news, the podcast revisits it to see what matters and what we can learn.

As I was going through the books I read in 2018 this week, I idly wondered whether the pile was taller than the children. Yes, is the answer, especially since there are ebooks, library books and some that I’ve lent to people. I wonder how many years that will be true for.

In looking at the photo later, I noticed the number 61 on Zach’s jumper. Entirely coincidentally, that is the number of books in the stack…