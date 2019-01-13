What we learned this week

Great to see the ‘right to repair’ being discussed in both the US and the EU – a legal obligation to make appliances repairable is an important step towards reducing obsolescence and waste.

My co-author Katherine Trebeck was interviewed on Good Morning Scotland this weekend, all about the book and her work with the Wellbeing Economy Alliance. You can listen in here, starting at 30.20.

Bjorn Lomborg rightly points out that we shouldn’t declare ‘mission accomplished’ when those without electricity get lighting and enough to charge a phone. But he’s wrong to conflate micro-solar with micro-grids, dismiss them both and call for connection to the national grid.

Besides, it’s not for us to decide. If you ask people in rural India which they prefer, they choose a micro-grid. Why? Because it’s more reliable and it’s locally controlled – you know who to call if it goes wrong.

British households installing solar will be able to sell their excess electricity after all – the government have announced a market-based ‘smart export guarantee’ to replace their own. Fine, but why on earth didn’t they announce this first, or at the same time as scrapping the other one? It would have avoided months of panic, pulled solar orders and negative headlines.

Meanwhile in Australia, the number of domestic solar PV installations has crossed the 2 million mark, meaning one in five households has solar power. And why not? We have to be a bit more patient in Britain with our dark winters, but PV is now cheap enough to pay for itself in 5 years in Australia.