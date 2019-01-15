The Economics of Arrival is out today

The Economics of Arrival is my book, co-authored with Katherine Trebeck of the Wellbeing Economy Alliance. It’s out today and it’s the yellowest book you’ll read all year.

More importantly, it’s the result of four years or so of reflecting on growth, progress and the multiple crises of the 21st century. If the abstract ‘more’ of GDP is no longer fit for purpose in rich countries, what replaces it? What does progress look like in an economy that is all grown up?

We don’t have to conjure up some imaginary ecotopia to see what an alternative future might be like. There are examples all over the world, and we pull together case studies and inspiring projects from over 30 countries, on every continent but one – sorry Antarctica.

The Economics of Arrival is published by the not-for-profit Policy Press, and distributed by the University of Chicago Press in the US. If your local bookshop isn’t stocking it, ask them to order it in and that will help to generate some interest. It’s also available on paper or as an ebook directly from the publisher, or from Hive. You can also get it from Amazon UK or Amazon US if you must.

Here’s what Kate Raworth, author of Doughnut Economics, says about the book in an excerpt from her foreword:

“Rather than attempt to define a fixed destination, Katherine Trebeck and Jeremy Williams wisely invite us to start imagining what economic progress might mean when it stops meaning growth. With engaging clarity, warm humour and a bold spirit of possibility, they blend radical insights from the founding fathers of economics with inspiring policies and action from a surprising array of countries.

Fascinatingly, rather than challenge the growth metaphor at the heart of Western culture, this thought provoking book encourages readers to connect even more deeply with it. Yes, we do love to see our children grow, but eventually they grow up. We delight in watching plants and trees grow but they, too, finally mature. The Economics of Arrival carries this insight deep into the realm of economics with the intriguing idea of a grown-up economy in which everyone can make themselves at home.”