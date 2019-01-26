What we learned this week

Carbon Tracker have a new monthly podcast, and you can hear the first episode here.

60% of the world’s wild coffee varieties are at risk of extinction, and we haven’t even tasted them all yet. Many of them, it turns out, are in Madagascar.

I came across Ensia this week, which is “a solutions-focused nonprofit media outlet reporting on our changing planet”.

Landfill sites can lie unused and polluted for years after being closed, so it’s good to see Cambridgeshire County Council announce plans to turn two of their landfills into solar parks.

Being in book promotion mode this week, Katherine and I have been getting the word out in various other locations, including Still raging against the economy? on DemocracyNow and Making ourselves at home in an economy that has enough, for Policy Press.