What we learned this week

The idea of ‘sobriété énergétique’, or energy restraint, is gaining traction among local authorities in France. As this article points out, radical energy efficiency presents something of a challenge to growth economics.

More evidence that electric cars are better even if charged on coal power. And as the article points out, an internal combustion engine’s environmental performance is more or less fixed at the point of manufacturing. An electric car can potentially get greener over time as the grid itself transitions to cleaner energy.

As investors and partners bail on Britain’s new nuclear power stations one by one, it’s beginning to look like they are unbuildable. This leaves a huge hole in our national energy strategy. We can meet climate targets without them, but not without some serious re-thinking at government level. Carbon Brief investigate.

The Re:Tuna shopping centre for secondhand and upcycled goods features on the BBC’s ‘People fixing the world’ podcast this week.

This week we’ve had the launch events for The Economics of Arrival in Scotland. WeAll Scotland have a little write-up. We’ve also been writing more guest posts, such as this one for the Rapid Transition Alliance, and this excerpt in Bella Caledonia.