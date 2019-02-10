What we learned this week

Is Swansea’s Tidal Lagoon power plan back from the dead? I certainly hope so. It’s fiendishly expensive, but it’s a world first large scale renewable energy project. Somebody has to try it first and it might as well be Swansea.

Jason Hickel responds to the often repeated claims that global poverty is falling, as tweeted by Bill Gates recently and defended by Stephen Pinker. Depends how you measure it. (I’ve covered this here)

It was good to see my local football club Luton Town in the news this week for being a living wage employer. I knew they were, but I didn’t know they were the first. Nice to see them at the top of the league as well of course…

The new polling report from Hope not Hate is a detailed look into divisions in British society since the EU referendum, and some of the ways of rebuilding trust and hope.

If you haven’t picked up a copy of my book with Katherine Trebeck yet, The Economics of Arrival is available at a special launch price of £10 if you use the discount code POEOA19 at the Policy Press website.