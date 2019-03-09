What we learned this week

China is considering a solar power station in space that beams the energy back to earth. It won’t be generating until 2040 and some experimental technologies need to be refined before then, but you can’t fault the ambition.

“The energy transition requires reduced use of fossil fuels, yet oil and gas executives are rewarded for increasing production” – Carbon Tracker’s new report looks at why this could ultimately fail shareholders, and how fossil fuel industry executives could be incentivised in different ways.

“Our obsession with economic growth is making our task much more difficult than it needs to be” writes Jason Hickel on why the Green New Deal needs to tackle the issue of growth. Great to see postgrowth critique running regularly in the Guardian.

Another setback for fracking in England – the high court has ruled that the public consultation on fracking didn’t take scientific evidence on climate change into account, and it is therefore unlawful.

For those worrying about where our gas will come from if it’s not from fracking, how about this sort of thing: a £150 million biogas plant is being planned in Ellesmere Port. It will produce gas from unrecyclable scrap wood, and it will specialise in gas for transport.