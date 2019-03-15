activism climate change

How can we encourage the activism of younger children?

By Jeremy Williams
1 Comment on How can we encourage the activism of younger children?

Seeing leadership on climate change coming from children and young people is one of the most striking developments in the whole debate in recent years. It’s exciting and hopeful to see, and at the same time shameful that it’s necessary at all. It shines a particularly powerful spotlight on our failure to take serious climate action, and our complacency about inter-generational injustice.

It also puts adults in a tight spot, in different ways. Some oppose it and take the opportunity to tell children about their rightful place. That’s patronising and deeply unhelpful. Others want to support the movement but aren’t entirely sure how. 350.org and 10:10 have suggestions for grown-ups, the most important being to listen.

As a parent of a five and a seven year old, my response is a little different. We’ve enjoyed going together to climate marches and Extinction Rebellion events, but they’re not old enough to join the climate strike. As my wife and I regularly discuss, there’s a fine balance between involving children in the things that matter to us, and burdening them with troubles they’re not ready for. We want them to be environmentally aware, but they need to feel safe in their small childhood worlds.

At the same time, children have a strong natural sense of justice. They believe that if something is wrong, it should be fixed. I hear that from my children all the time, and we want them to understand that they don’t need to wait for others to act when they see something that needs attention. So I’m always looking for things we can do together that give them a voice on the issues that matter to us as a family. We join campaigns and they send letters and pictures. Zach loved being a member of his eco-school committee last year, and we’re doing some eco-church experiments at the moment. Practical things like community gardening are the most effective, and the kids take real pride in the mini-orchard that they planted and the gardens and planters they’ve helped to create in the local streets.

Here’s another action we can take and pass around: Kids for Climate was started by a handful of school children in Belgium, and it’s a petition by children and from children. It was Marian Jones’s idea, currently in year three:

Of all people living on this planet at the moment, it is our generation that will be hit hardest by climate change, while we are not responsible for causing this problem. It will be too late to change things by the time we have finished studying. Starting this petition and letting our voices be heard is the only thing we can do now.

Kids for Climate is for children aged 6 to 12, who can sign with their parents. It’s available in English, French, German and Dutch.

 

 

Tags:

One comment

  1. Like you I am appalled that our children are compelled to strike and perhaps to neglect thier studies at a critical time in the school calendar, but nevertheless i am also so impressed by their conviction, commitment and their advocacy. I wrote this letter to the Guardian when the strikes started to make a media impact. It was never published , but offer it here as part of the discourse you have prompted:A MANIFESTO FOR YOUTH CLIMATE STRIKERS!
    George Monbiot (Guardian 20 February) is right to support and celebrate the global movement of young people who have begun a series of climate strikes in response to the inertia of political leaders. But, this movement and its success is dependent on many things, not least a recognition by politicians and society that in many parts of the world there has been a growing and committed youth involvement in these issues. Most of which explore ways to develop regenerative sustainability practices, which include simultaneous improvements in human and environmental sustainability, not just reductions in damage or harm. And play a role in implementing the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs; sometimes referred to as the Global Goals)
    Here in the UK, the National Union of Students sustainability programme has pioneered new and innovative projects on university campuses across the UK, delivering over 70,000 greening actions a year. Students in the 12000 Eco schools in the UK have increased their awareness of climate change and ways to mitigate its impact. Above all young people need to see immediate action and committed political leadership which creates a movement for change and celebrates and supports young people’s actions as well as their contribution to the implementation of the Global Goals. They will undoubtedly respond to political leadership with the qualities needed to promote sustainability: humility, respect for all forms of life and future generations, precaution and wisdom, the capacity to think systemically and challenge unethical actions?
    Dr Stephen Martin

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.