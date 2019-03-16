What we learned this week

Are we on the road to civilisational collapse? asks Luke Kemp for the BBC. “Collapse may be a normal phenomenon for civilisations, regardless of their size and stage… We may be more technologically advanced now. But this gives little ground to believe that we are immune to the threats that undid our ancestors.”

Depressing to hear that the sustainable sugar association Bonsucro has been implicated in land grabs and forced evictions in Cambodia.

Jeremy Leggett’s latest information slideshow looks at China’s action on climate change. “Single party states like China can move faster than liberal democracies”, he observes. “And in seeking to abate climate change and air pollution, China has.”

We’ve got another book event coming up, in London this time on the 13th of May: Growing and Grown up economies: The economics of Arrival. I expect it’ll sell out, so register soon if you’re interested.

More Arrival blog posts from Katherine and myself – New habits for a new economy at the Centre for Labour and Social Studies, and In search of a grown-up economy at Radical Ecological Democracy.

It’s not something I do very often, but I preached a sermon on climate change last week. You can listen to it here.