What we learned this week

All grown up – making ourselves at home in a world beyond growth – more from Katherine and myself, this time writing for the CUSP blog. (If you’d like something for your organisation or site, give me a shout!)

The link between wild boar and butterflies – Izzy Taylor writes about her research on the Rewilding Britain site.

I looked in on that church that was self-building a straw bale hall to see how they were getting on, and found these great photos of the project. Good work Holy Trinity Tulse Hill.

I’m not 100% convinced by Positive Money – I share their concern for more democratic money, but I think there are more interesting solutions than government money creation. But I do support their research, and respect their work in prying open ‘the money question‘, which is the name of their latest project.