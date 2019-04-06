What we learned this week

Labour has announced plans to create a national bank based around the post office, something that I wrote about on the blog ten years ago.

2020 is a nice round numbered year, and as such there are all sorts of targets of things to achieve by 2020, from a zero landfill San Francisco to a zero net deforestation McDonalds. Fast Company rounds up some of the pledges to see how many of them are being met.

10:10 (an organisation named after the last round numbered year, incidentally) are organising an open letter from MPs to Teresa May asking her to act to lift the Conservative governmment’s de facto moratorium on onshore wind power. You can write to your MP here to ask them to sign it, and it’ll take you two minutes.

Evidence that Shell is moving beyond oil: they have moved into the domestic supply market and will provide 100% renewable electricity. Evidence that they aren’t moving anywhere: customers will get discounts at Shell petrol stations.

The oil giant Saudi Aramco hasn’t traditionally declared its earnings. This week it did, revealing it to be the world’s most profitable company. Observers also noted that the Ghawar oil field has gone into decline, something I remember Matthew Simmons predicting in his book Twilight in the Desert.

Last year we hosted a fix-it day in the High Town part of Luton and, belatedly, here’s a video about it: