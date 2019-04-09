Allying with nature to prevent climate change

Last week a new campaign launched to promote and encourage natural solutions to climate change. We have left it so late on greenhouse gas emissions that preventing them is no longer enough. We need to start drawing them out of the atmosphere as well, and nature can do this for us through reforestation, or the restoration of peat bogs, wetlands and mangroves.

Climate change is sometimes portrayed as the ‘revenge of nature’, but partnering with nature can heal and restore the atmosphere. Natural Climate Solutions bring together the climate and biodiversity agendas, and show that what’s good for nature can be good for all of us.

Here’s a video introduction, and check out Natural Climate Solutions for more information.