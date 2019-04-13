What we learned this week

Monday April 15th is Extinction Rebellion’s next ‘rebellion day’. There are events happening in various places around the world. We’ll be on Waterloo Bridge as a family, if anyone wants to join us. The plan is to bring pot plants and turn it into a pop-up garden for the day.

A mass switch to electric cars will not cut emissions enough, says the New Scientist. We need to reduce the need to travel. This is an important message in developed countries where governments are very wary of talking about transport.

It’s good to see the Guardian adding the CO2 count to its daily weather forecast. I’d like to see a lot more of these regular reminders.

Until recently it was illegal to grow industrial hemp in America – it was on the list of controlled substances despite having no narcotic properties. With the ban lifted in 2018, all kinds of new possibilities are opening up for growing hemp and finding new uses for it, as Forbes explores.

The London launch of The Economics of Arrival had sold out, but more tickets have been released for anyone who would like to join me and my co-author Katherine Trebeck, with guests Tim Jackson and Oxfam’s Irene Guijt, on May 13th, 4-6pm. All the details here, and I’d love to see some of you there.