film waste

The afterlife of fashion

By Jeremy Williams
1 Comment on The afterlife of fashion

Unravel is a short film by Meghna Gupta, and it shows where our discarded clothes end up when we put them out for recycling. Bales of clothes – some worn out, others barely worn – turn in in Western India, where they are processed. The film shows the recycling processes that we never think of, but more importantly it gives a voice to the people who work there. What do they make of this waste? What does it say about us?

If you want to explore the topic of textile recycling in more detail, the film is based on the social anthropology of Lucy Norris, and there are links to her publications here.

Tags:

One comment

  1. Clothing produces more waste than we give it credit for. I wish there was more focus on the impact of “fast fashion” and unrecyclable materials.
    Neoprene (for wetsuits) is a big problem in the surfing world. It’s synthetic, wears out every season, and must be replaced. Luckily, they are trying to develop more eco friendly solutions in recent years.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s